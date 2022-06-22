Tensions rise in the Love Island villa as two bombshells make dramatic entrances

The 2022 Love Island contestants

Tensions have risen in the Love Island villa as bombshells Antigoni Buxton and Charlie Radnedge made their dramatic entrances.

At the beginning of Wednesday’s episode of the hit ITV dating show, singer-songwriter Antigoni, 26, caused as stir when the boys found her relaxing on the sun loungers just after the islanders woke up.

While Charlie, a 28-year-old in real estate development from London, seemed to peak the interest of a few female contestants when he made his surprise entry at the end of the day.

London boy Charlie just touched down in the villa ? #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/WNTOkmZhdB — Love Island (@LoveIsland) June 22, 2022

Following her arrival, Antigoni, who is the daughter of TV chef Tonia Buxton, revealed she did not have her eye on anyone in particular yet as she feels she needs to “meet somebody in person and see their energy and vibe” first.

This was soon put to the test as she was allowed to choose three boys to take on a date.

After picking Davide Sanclimenti, Dami Hope and Jay Younger, they all left the villa to have their own picnics.

In her first date with Davide, he said: “I can feel that you came here for a real connection.”

Antigoni agreed, saying: “I can’t be ungenuine – it’s impossible”, to which he replied: “Me too. I can’t fake feelings.”

Her second date with Dami seemed to confirm they were more friendly than romantic as they spent a lot of the time chatting about his new love interest Indiyah.

However, things seemed to heat up between her and Jay as she told him that she thinks he is attracted to her.

Sorry we couldn't hear you over this eye contact x #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/iS0eLXZgOW — Love Island (@LoveIsland) June 22, 2022

This prompted him to ask for her reasonings, to which she said: “You haven’t broken eye contact with me once. That tells me you’re attracted to me.”

Antigoni also admitted to him that she does feel “an initial attraction” but that they would have to see how things go.

In a debrief after the dates, Antigoni told the other girls she had a nice time Davide and Dami but admitted that she had the strongest connection with Jay.

Ekin-Su, who is currently coupled up with Jay, appeared anxious when waiting back at the villa while her partner was on the date.

Speaking from the Beach Hut after they returned, she said: “I didn’t really want to hear that Jay was the most like flirtiest date or romantic or whatever.

“I was kind of hoping the date went well with either Davide or Dami. I feel like playing the violin and having just a glass of wine probably.”

Later in the day as the girls were getting ready for the evening activities, they received a text announcing that a new boy would be entering the villa.

As Charlie made his entrance, he said: “I’m going into the villa to find love so that may involve stepping on a few people’s toes.”

The new bombshell proceeded to get to known the girls in the garden over drinks while the boys looked on from the terrace.

While speaking to the female contestants, Charlie revealed that he has previously gone for girls who have been “very fiery”.

Speaking in the Beach Hut afterwards, Ekin-Su appeared interested as she said: “I thought I might scare the poor guy away with my fireness but the first thing Charlie said was that he likes a very fiery girl. I am the firest, hottest fire in the villa right now.”