Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Saturdays star Mollie King announces she is pregnant with her first child

ShowbizPublished:

The singer shared the news alongside her fiance Stuart Broad.

The Brit Awards 2022 – Arrivals – London
The Brit Awards 2022 – Arrivals – London

The Saturdays star Mollie King has announced she is pregnant with her first child with cricketer Stuart Broad.

The singer, 35, shared a sweet black and white photo on Instagram of her fiance Broad, 35, kissing her baby bump to announce the news.

King and Broad announced they were engaged in January 2021, having dated since 2012.

She captioned the post: “Stuart and I are so so happy to share that we’re expecting a baby later this year!

“We’re absolutely over the moon.”

Her bandmates were among the first to offer their congratulations, with Frankie Bridge writing “Can. Not. Wait!” and Rochelle Humes said “Best news ever”.

The other members from the girl group also shared their support with Vanessa White commenting “incredible news! and Una Healy added a string of heart emojis.

Broadcaster Matthew Edmondson, who King currently presents a Radio 1 show with, also shared his best wishes.

He said: “Congratulations guys. What a beautiful picture. That baby has no idea how lucky it is to have you both as parents”.

English cricketer Broad posted the same photo on his Instagram, writing: “Mollie & I are thrilled to be expecting a baby at the end of the year! Exciting times ahead!”

He was previously nominated for Sports Personality Of The Year but lost out to Formula 1 star Sir Lewis Hamilton.

Showbiz

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News