Foals among artists sharing excitement ahead of taking to the Glastonbury stage

Glastonbury Festival 2016 – Day 1

Foals, Kae Tempest and Inhaler are among the bands and artists expressing their excitement ahead of taking to the stage at Glastonbury in the coming days.

The much-anticipated festival opened its gates on Wednesday morning for the first time in three years to revellers who had queued from the early hours to be among the first ticket-holders on site.

Global stars Billie Eilish, Sir Paul McCartney and Kendrick Lamar are headling the festival, with Diana Ross filling the Sunday teatime legends slot.

Rock band Foals said they were “honoured” to headline the Other Stage this Friday night as they returned to the festival for their sixth time.

Sharing photos of their previous performances on Instagram, they wrote: “The opportunity to play the World’s Greatest Festival for a sixth time (!!!) is humbling & simply put, we would not have this privilege without all of yr support since the early days.

“It’s been a long three years since we last hit The Farm. We promised it will be worth the wait. Come celebrate with us.”

They also thanked the festival’s co-organiser Emily Eavis and the Glastonbury team for inviting them to play again.

Poet and rapper Kae Tempest, 36, reflected on their journey at the festival over the last 10 years in a post to Instagram.

This year Tempest will play in multiple slots across the schedule including a freestyle session with producer and mixer Dan Carey on Thursday, as well as a set on The Other Stage on Friday, which they described as their “biggest show” at Glastonbury and “potentially ever”.

They also noted that this will be their first time performing at Worthy Farm since they announced in August 2020 they were changing their first name and would be using they/them pronouns.

Sharing a video clip of their previous performances at the festival, they wrote: “I’ve been playing @glastofest for at least 10 years in one way or another, climbing up the stages one at a time, from the chai wallah tea tent and busking in the circus field to the the Park, West Holts and now the Other stage.

“Means so much for me to be there and it will be my first one as Kae. I can’t wait to be up there feeling more joyful and present in my body than I have ever before. With Love”.

Probably the biggest crowd we’ve ever played in front of – @pinkpopfest was an outer body experience. We’re gearing up to lose our @glastonbury virginity with a warmup show tonight at @CambJunction Doors 7pm@stoneliverpool 8pmInhaler 9pm ? @lewsvans pic.twitter.com/dA5szHNKHZ — Inhaler (@InhalerDublin) June 22, 2022

Irish rock band Inhaler also expressed their excitement at debuting at Worthy Farm.

They shared a series of photos from their recent concert as they said: “We’re gearing up to lose our @glastofest virginity with a warmup show tonight”.

The Glastonbury 2022 line-up also includes new acts such as Arlo Parks, Doja Cat, Easy Life, Fontaines DC and Griff, alongside established names including Crowded House, Primal Scream and Supergrass.