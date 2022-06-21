Celebrities send heartfelt messages to Tom Mann after fiancee’s death

The X Factor 2014

Lewis Capaldi and Ellie Goulding are among the celebrities sending heartfelt messages to X-Factor star Tom Mann, after the death of his fiancee on what was meant to be the couple’s wedding day.

Mann found fame as part of the English-Irish boyband Stereo Kicks on the 2014 series of singing competition The X Factor.

In an Instagram post on Monday, Mann said he was “completely broken” after his fiancee Danielle Hampson died on the morning of the couple’s wedding day.

Alongside a picture of her and the couple’s young son Bowie, Mann wrote: “I can’t believe I am writing these words but my darling Dani – my best friend, my everything and more, the love of my life – passed away in the early hours of Saturday morning, 18th June.

“On what was supposed to be the happiest day of our lives ended in irreversible heartbreak. I feel like I have cried an ocean.

“We never made it to the alter; or got to say our vows, or dance our first dance, but I know you know that you were my entire world and the best thing that has ever happened to me, Danielle.

“I will wear this ring that I was always supposed to wear as a sign of my unconditional love to you.

“I am completely broken trying to process this and I honestly don’t know where to go from here, but I do know I need to use any strength I can muster for our little boy.

“I will not be a mark on the parent that you had already become but I promise I will do my everything to raise Bowie just the way we always wanted. I promise you he will know how amazing his mummy was. I promise to make you so so proud.

“The most beautiful person inside and out. The most incredible soul. We have lost such a special person and I am sure we are about to see an abundant outpouring of love that reflects that.

“I will try to find peace in your messages and comments, but right now I am grieving and I will be for a very, very long time.

“My darling Dani, the brightest light in any room, my world is nothing but darkness without you. I will miss you forever.”

Among the thousands of messages left on the post were comments from Scottish singer Capaldi, 25, who wrote: “Love you brother,” followed by a red heart emoji.

Tom Mann during the Boot Camp stage of the The X Factor, on which he found fame in 2014 (Tom Dymond/ITV/PA)

Singer-songwriter Tom Grennan also commented: “I love you brother.”

Goulding, 35, wrote: “I’m thinking of you non stop… You are so strong. Here for you always. Love you xxxx”

A number of DJs also left messages, with Duke Dumont writing “So sorry Tom,” and SG Lewis adding “Tom you are so loved mate. I’m so sorry,” with a red heart emoji.

Mann’s former Stereo Kicks bandmates sent their love and sympathy, with Jake Sims writing: “Mate I am so so sorry to be reading this. Sending every ounce of love I have,” and Barclay Beales commenting: “Sending all my love brother so sorry.”

The band split up in 2015.