Ukrainian bands to bring anti-war message to Glastonbury

Glastonbury will play host to a number of Ukrainian acts this year amid the Russian invasion of their country.

Kyiv folk quartet DakhaBrakha will perform on Sunday afternoon on the Pyramid stage.

The group, who combine the musical styles of several local ethnic groups, have described themselves as “ambassadors of free Ukraine” and have long used their performances to voice their opposition to war and the policies of Vladimir Putin.

Meanwhile, Go_A will open the John Peel stage on Saturday with a performance of electronic folk music and soaring vocal melodies.

The group, who formed in 2012, represented Ukraine at the Eurovision Song Contest in 2021 with the anthemic dance track Shum, placing fifth.

Band member Ihor Didenchuk is also a member of Kalush Orchestra, who triumphed during the contest this year after a symbolic show of public support saw them climb to first place with 631 points.

Glastonbury will also host Jamala, who won Eurovision for Ukraine in 2016 with her song 1944, about the forced deportation in Crimea during the rule of Joseph Stalin.

The singer was forced to flee her country following the invasion and played during a fundraising concert for Ukraine in March in Birmingham that also featured stars such as Ed Sheeran, Camila Cabello and Emeli Sande.

She will be playing a late night set starting at 2am on Saturday night at the Toad Hall stage.