George Michael’s personal piano to be auctioned in aid of music therapy charity

A piano owned by George Michael is to be auctioned in support of a leading music therapy charity.

The late singer’s Bechstein grand piano will go under the hammer during the O2 Silver Clef Award ceremony on July 1, held in association with the charity Nordoff Robbins.

Fans from across the world will be able to take part in the live auction, as well as the musicians and supporters in attendance at the event.

Proceeds from the auctioned piano will help support the charity’s work (George Michael estate/PA)

The Bechstein grand piano was bought by Michael and stood in his home in Highgate, London for many years, the charity has said.

Michael’s estate has donated the piano to Nordoff Robbins to continue the singer’s association with the charity, which he supported throughout his career.

In 1989, the singer was honoured with Nordoff Robbins’ prestigious Silver Clef Award for his contribution to UK music.

When he picked up the award, he bid a “substantial sum” for a guitar during the charity auction and then gave the instrument back so it could be auctioned again the following year.

George Michael’s estate said: “We are proud on behalf of George Michael to be able to continue his support of Nordoff Robbins.

“George supported many charitable and philanthropic causes during his lifetime which his estate will continue to do in his memory.

“We hope that the return of the O2 Silver Clef lunch after a two-year absence will be a huge success and that the piano will raise a substantial amount of money to help continue this vital work after the toughest couple of years for the sector that most of us can remember.”

George Michael being presented with his Nordoff Robbins Silver Clef in 1990 by Selina Scott (George Michael estate/Nordoff Robbins/PA)

Pianist Derek Paravicini, who is blind and autistic, will perform one of Michael’s favourite songs on the piano during the award ceremony before it is auctioned off.

The charity has said the proceeds of the auctioned piano, along with other items being sold, will “deliver a huge fundraising boost to Nordoff Robbins, enabling its trained music therapists to support some of the most vulnerable people in the UK”.

Sandra Schembri, chief executive office of Nordoff Robbins, said: “We are extraordinarily grateful to George Michael’s estate for donating such a wonderful instrument.

“George Michael’s legacy is huge – not only in terms of his contribution to music, but also his kindness and generosity when it comes to helping others.

“We were proud to honour George with our Silver Clef Award back in 1989 and he continued to support us throughout his career.

“This auction will be made extra special by Derek’s performance – ensuring that those in the room and across the world can hear George Michael’s beautiful music being played once again on his piano.

“Derek shows us how much music matters to connect everyone and help fulfil their human potential.

“We hope this year’s auction and ceremony will be our biggest fundraising event yet, as our work with vulnerable and isolated children and adults is needed now more than ever.”

The O2 Silver Clef Awards are held to recognise and celebrate the talent of artists who touch the lives of people through their music, and the event helps to raise vital funds ensuring Nordoff Robbins is able to continue to deliver its brand of music therapy to support vulnerable people across the UK.