Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Love Island bombshell Danica steals Luca in shock recoupling

ShowbizPublished:

Gemma Owen was left surprised and upset by the move.

The 2022 Love Island contestants
The 2022 Love Island contestants

Love Island’s latest bombshell contestant Danica Taylor has coupled up with Luca Bish during a dramatic ceremony that also saw Remi Lambert dumped from the villa.

The 21-year-old dancer from Leicester chose to steal Luca from Gemma Owen, forcing the daughter of football star Michael Owen to take back her ex-partner, Davide Sanclimenti.

Before making her choice, Danica told the islanders she had to “go with the heart”.

Luca hung his head in his hands and told Gemma: “I want you, that is it. I don’t care.”

She laughed and replied: “I feel like I’ve gone back to day one again by going back to Davide.”

Luca continued: “You make me feel like a young kid who hasn’t experienced anything before and all I want to do is get to know you more and more.”

Sunday’s episode then saw Danica take Luca on a romantic picnic with drinks on the beach.

However, Luca returned to the villa intent on rekindling his relationship with Gemma.

Joining her on the sofa, he joked: “Are you sweating because it is hot or because I was gone?” before she replied, “Why are you smirking?”

He added: “I wished you were there instead and I found it not hard to talk to her but, because it wasn’t you, I didn’t really know what to talk about.

“I wanted to send her off with a smile and make sure she was okay going into the villa but I think that will be our last chat.”

After a pause, the pair embraced.

Meanwhile, Danica quickly began exploring other options in the villa.

She pulled Jacques O’Neill for a chat on the sunbeds, telling him she thought he was the most attractive man in the villa.

Love Island continues on ITV2 and the ITV Hub.

Showbiz

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News