Documentary to explore Camilla’s guest-editor role at Country Life magazine

The Duchess of Cornwall before presenting the trophy for the St James’s Palace Stakes during day one of Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse. Picture date: Tuesday June 14, 2022.

ITV has commissioned a one-off documentary with exclusive access to the Duchess of Cornwall as guest editor of Country Life magazine to mark her 75th birthday.

Camilla’s Country Life, by Spun Gold TV and award-winning director Michael Waldman, will accompany the duchess as she plans and overseas a special edition of the magazine during its 125th year.

The future Queen Consort invites writers to discover her passions and meets the people who run the charities and advocate for causes which she cares about.

Jo Clinton-Davis, ITV controller of factual, said: “This film presents a unique opportunity to gain an insight into the Duchess of Cornwall, at close quarters, immersed within her personal passions and engaged with some of those closest to her.”

Daniela Neumann, managing director of Spun Gold TV, said: “Camilla’s Country Life will provide a unique portrait of our future Queen Consort, by exploring the personal passions which have meant so much to her throughout her life as she puts together the magazine, while also fulfilling her royal engagements.