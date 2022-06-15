Top Gun: Maverick is biggest film of the year so far in UK

Tom Cruise at the UK premiere of Top Gun: Maverick

Top Gun: Maverick has become the biggest film of the year so far in the UK after just three weeks on release, new figures show.

The blockbuster action sequel, in which Tom Cruise reprises the role of US pilot Pete “Maverick” Mitchell nearly four decades since the original Top Gun, has now taken £50.1 million at the box office.

It is comfortably ahead of 2022’s other big-hitters Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness, which has grossed £41.5 million, and The Batman, which is on £40.8 million.

(PA Graphics)

The speed with which Top Gun: Maverick has roared up the chart means it could end up as one of the highest-grossing films of recent years.

It is already the third most successful movie released in the UK since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Only the James Bond film No Time To Die (£98.0 million) and comic book thriller Spider-Man: No Way Home (£96.3 million) have taken more money at the box office.

The figures have been compiled by the PA news agency from data published by the British Film Institute and Comscore.

They cover box office takings up to June 12 and include Ireland as well as the UK, as both are counted as one territory for the purposes of reporting.

Cruise has been absent from the big screen since 2018’s Mission: Impossible – Fallout, which grossed a total of £24.4 million.