Former Towie star Billie Faiers announces she is pregnant with third child

Billie Faiers

Former The Only Way Is Essex star Billie Faiers has revealed she is pregnant with her third child.

Faiers, 32, already has seven-year-old daughter Nelly and five-year-old son Arthur with husband Greg Shepherd.

The reality TV star announced the news with an Instagram post showing her on holiday stood beside Shepherd, 37, and Arthur, while Nelly kissed her growing bump.

Alongside the family photo, she wrote: “Baby number 3 we can’t wait to meet you. We are so happy and excited,” with a series of emojis.

Among the thousands of people liking the post, her sister, Towie original Sam Faiers, commented: “Welcome to the 5 club sis. I’m so so happy for you all, another beautiful baby to join our family.

“The babies are going to be so close in age, so many memories to make. My prediction is a baby girl? then we have one of each.

“Love you with all my heart xxx ps what I’d give for sand between my toes right now haha, enjoy your holiday with your family a tiny baby bump. Miss u all x”

In May, Sam welcomed her third child, Edward Knightley, with partner Paul Knightley.