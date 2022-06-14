BTS will be ‘focusing more on solo projects’ but not go on hiatus – management

Music BTS

Korean pop sensations BTS will be taking time to focus “more on solo projects” – but they will not be taking a hiatus, the company behind the group has said.

In a pre-recorded video to celebrate the nine-year anniversary of their debut release, the music megastars reflected on the success they have had together as well as the challenges they faced due to the pandemic.

The seven members of the boy band — who go by the names J-Hope, Suga, Jungkook, V, Jin, RM and Jimin – explained they were now exploring individual projects and music.

The announcement was made during their annual Festa event, which celebrates their debut anniversary, with the video later being shared to their YouTube channel.

After reports suggested the group were taking a hiatus, the boyband’s legion of dedicated fans expressed their devastation on social media.

However, a statement to AP from Hybe, the South Korean entertainment company behind BTS, clarified that BTS will still be working on projects as a group.

It said: “BTS are not taking a hiatus. Members will be focusing more on solo projects at this time.”

The K-pop superstars had shown no signs of slowing down recently, having released a new three-disc anthology album titled Proof on Friday.

While last month the boy band met with US President Joe Biden at the White House to discuss Asian inclusion and representation and to address hate crime against Asian people.

Since their debut in 2013, BTS have won global recognition for their self-produced music and activism, which included giving a speech at the United Nations and publicly calling out anti-Asian racism.

Across their career, they have won a host of awards including nods at the MTV European and Video Music Awards.

For the past two years, they have also been nominated in the Brit Awards international group category and for the Grammy Awards best pop duo/group performance prize.