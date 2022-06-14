Britney Spears’ ex-husband charged with stalking after trying to crash wedding

Notification Settings

Jason Alexander, 40, pleaded not guilty to the charge as well as four misdemeanours at a court hearing.

Britney Spears attends the 4th Hollywood Beauty Awards at Avalon Hollywood on February 25, 2018 in Los Angeles, California

Britney Spears’ former husband has been charged with felony stalking after turning up unannounced at her home in Los Angeles and attempting to crash her wedding to Sam Asghari.

Jason Alexander, 40, pleaded not guilty to the charge as well as four misdemeanours at a court hearing in Ventura County on Monday.

He faced two counts of misdemeanour battery, one count of misdemeanour vandalism and one count of misdemeanour trespassing following the incident.

Alexander was arrested by officers from the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office and taken to a local jail.

A judge set his bail at 100,000 dollars (£82,000) and issued a restraining order requiring him to stay at least 100 yards from the pop star for three years.

Alexander attempted to crash the wedding of Britney Spears and Sam Asghari (pictured) last Thursday (Jordan Strauss/AP)

Alexander attended the hearing virtually via video conference.

The intimate wedding ceremony between the singer, 40, and her 28-year-old fitness trainer partner Asghari was held last Thursday.

High-profile celebrities including Selena Gomez, Drew Barrymore, Paris Hilton, Donatella Versace and Madonna were in attendance.

Shortly before the incident Alexander had posted an Instagram Live story from outside Spears’ property in which he said he was there to “crash” the wedding.

He was the singer’s first husband but the two were married for less than three days in 2004 before an annulment.

