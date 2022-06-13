John Stamos ‘disappointed’ as Bob Saget left out of Tonys’ in memoriam section

The 87th Academy Awards – Arrivals – Los Angeles

John Stamos says he was “disappointed” to learn that late comedian Bob Saget had been left out of the in memoriam segment of the 75th Tony Awards.

The US actor said the Broadway community “loved” Saget and had urged the organisation to include him in the remembrance section of the show.

The comedian, 65, who was known for his role as Danny Tanner in the US sitcom Full House, was found dead on January 9 of this year in a Florida hotel room.

Writing on Twitter ahead of the ceremony on Sunday night, Stamos wrote: “Disappointed to hear that @bobsaget will be LEFT OUT of the In Memoriam segment tonight @TheTonyawards.

Disappointed to hear that @bobsaget will be LEFT OUT of the In Memoriam segment tonight @TheTonyawards. Bob was brilliant in The Drowsy Chaperone & Hand to God. Come on @BroadwayLeague and @TheWing ! Do the right thing! Bob loved Broadway and I know the community loved him. — John Stamos (@JohnStamos) June 12, 2022

“Bob was brilliant in The Drowsy Chaperone & Hand to God. Come on @BroadwayLeague and @TheWing ! Do the right thing!

“Bob loved Broadway and I know the community loved him.”

The in memoriam portion, introduced by Matrix actor Lawrence Fishburne, featured late stars like William Hurt, Sidney Poitier and Stephen Sondheim.

Saget was not included.