Britney Spears envisioned wedding to be ‘small and beautiful moment’

Britney Spears has said she wanted to make her Los Angeles wedding to Sam Asghari a “small and beautiful moment with family and friends”.

The singer, 40, married the 28-year-old fitness trainer and model at her home, with her natural wedding beauty look designed by Charlotte Tilbury and an off-the-shoulder dress with a slit designed by Donatella Versace, according to Vogue.

Spears arrived in a horse-drawn carriage fit for a pop princess before walking herself down the aisle as she tied the knot with her long-time partner Asghari in a small ceremony, reports have said.

The Toxic singer told Vogue magazine: “We really wanted to make this a small and beautiful moment with family and friends.

“We wanted warm and feminine colours including blush, white, cream, and gold, and a lot of various shades of pinks, blush, and reds.”

Pictures shared on Tilbury’s Instagram account show the newlywedded couple smiling as they pose in their wedding outfits, with her sporting a veil and neck choker, and the groom in a tux by Versace.

Speaking to Vogue, Tilbury said: “I was so thrilled and honoured to be asked to design Britney’s bridal beauty look.

“Britney is an icon of our time who has inspired and empowered us all with her joy and positive energy. She’s such a natural beauty and has the most mesmerising big, brown eyes.”

Tilbury’s niece Sofia was there on the wedding day to bring Spears’ beauty look to life.

Guests pictured included Madonna, Paris Hilton, Carter Reum, Ansel Elgort, Selena Gomez, Maria Menounos and Drew Barrymore.

Spears and Asghari met on the set of the Slumber Party music video in 2016, and became engaged in September last year with the singer joking that the proposal was “way overdue”.

The wedding comes just months after the pop megastar was freed from her conservatorship, which allowed her father Jamie Spears to control her freedom and finances for almost 14 years.

The controversial legal arrangement was terminated by Los Angeles Superior Court in November 2021.

Guests who reportedly attended included the singer’s brother Bryan, though sister Jamie-Lynn and her parents were not due to be present.

In May, the singer announced the loss of her “miracle baby early in the pregnancy”.

She had revealed she was pregnant a month earlier, saying she had taken a test after Asghari teased her about being “food pregnant”.

The wedding is the singer’s third trip down the aisle, having divorced Kevin Federline, with whom she shares two children, Sean and Jayden, in 2007.

She was also married to Jason Alexander in 2004 but it was annulled after just 55 hours.

Alexander, 40, was arrested and charged with four misdemeanours on Thursday after arriving at the address with the intention of “crashing” the event.