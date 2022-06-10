Billie Eilish’s climate event Overheated kicks off in London

Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish’s inaugural climate takeover event has kicked off at London’s O2 Arena, with Ellie Goulding due to give the keynote address.

The Grammy-winning singer’s mother, campaigner Maggie Baird, introduced the panel event, titled Overheated Live, which is being streamed to Eilish’s YouTube channel.

The six-day event will see activists, musicians and designers discuss the climate crisis and reveal the work they are doing to make a difference.

Topics of discussion are set to include greening practices in the music industry, the benefits of a plant-based diet, and sustainable fashion.

The panel event, hosted by BBC radio host Abbie McCarthy, will feature discussions with Baird, as well as climate activists including Jack Harries, Tori Tsui and Vanessa Nakate among others.

Over the course of the six days, there will be live performances, a documentary screening, and opportunities for the public to take climate action.

A short documentary made for the event will explore the concepts behind Overheated and the climate issues it hopes to address.

The film will feature Eilish and her brother Finneas, as well as other members of the music community, including Norwegian singer-songwriter girl in red, singer Yungblud, Glastonbury Festival co-organiser Emily Eavis, and fashion designer and environmental activist Dame Vivienne Westwood.

It will be available to watch at Cineworld at the O2 throughout the multi-day event, and will also be available online free of charge.

Overheated will also host the Citizen-T Playground, a clothes swap taking place in the O2.

As part of Eilish’s residency, the O2 Arena revealed on its website that, in collaboration with its catering partner, Levy’s, it will be going “100% vegan” on food.

Eilish, who has been vocal during her career about being vegan, has titled the event after her song Overheated from the 2021 album Happier Than Ever.

The event is coinciding with her album tour dates at the London venue, with the first three shows taking place from June 10 to 12.