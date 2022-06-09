Three new Bargain Hunt presenters revealed

Danny Sebastian

Roo Irvine, Danny Sebastian and Caroline Hawley have been announced as the new presenters joining a rota of antique experts on BBC series Bargain Hunt.

The trio will front their own shows for the first time, having already appeared on the long-running programme as experts.

They will join existing hosts Natasha Raskin Sharp, Christina Trevanion, Eric Knowles and Charlie Ross as they scour antiques fairs across the nation looking for pre-loved pieces which will turn the highest profit for the contestants.

Caroline Hawley will host Bargain Hunt for the first time later this month (BBC/PA)

Irvine, whose debut episode airs on Monday, said: “I’m loving every second of it. Bargain Hunt has such a happy, chilled vibe and that’s down to the contestants and the crew.

“It’s like a big family. They say ‘do what you love and you’ll never do a day’s work again’ – that is definitely me.”

She added the only challenge will be the early starts as she is “not a morning person”.

Sebastian, who loves upcycling and repurposing collectibles, said it is a “dream come true” to present Bargain Hunt.

He said: “I’m absolutely over the moon, it’s beautiful really. I always thought I’d love to do this job, I’m so extremely fortunate to be given the opportunity.

Roo Irvine said she is delighted to become one of the hosts (BBC/PA)

“It’s a fabulous show, very iconic and presenting it has given me a real kick.”

He added that he particularly enjoys interacting with the contestants.

“It’s so nice to meet the teams because you find it’s a great buzz for them too and you’re feeling that with them.

“It’s always a sweet feeling when you’ve sold something and achieved a good profit.”

In her debut episode on June 27, Hawley gets up close to a Spitfire at RAF Cosford in Shropshire, describing her admiration for female pilots during the Second World War and the young men who flew them into battle.

Original Bargain Hunt presenter David Dickinson with a National Television Award the show won in 2002 (Ian West/PA)

She said: “I find it incredibly moving to sit in the cockpit where a young man sat in the war, very, very moving. Spine tingling. I feel very privileged to do that, very lucky.

“Presenting Bargain Hunt is absolutely amazing. I enjoy it so much. It’s fantastic to meet so many people with a passion for their subject, whatever that is. I love it all.”

First aired in 2000, Bargain Hunt challenges teams of two contestants to buy antiques from fairs and shops using a strict budget and make a profit on their purchases at auction.

The show was originally presented by David Dickinson until 2003, when he was replaced by Tim Wonnacott.

When Wonnacott stepped down in 2015, he was replaced as host by a rota of antique experts.