Chris Rock announces two London tour dates with Dave Chappelle

ShowbizPublished:

Chris Rock on the Graham Norton Show

Chris Rock has announced two London tour dates alongside fellow comedian Dave Chappelle.

The pair will perform at the O2 Arena on September 3 and 4 of this year, it was announced on social media.

It comes after both men were assaulted while performing onstage during shows in the US earlier this year.

Rock was slapped by Will Smith at the 94th Academy Awards after making a joke about the actor’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, and her short haircut.

The now infamous incident resulted in Smith resigning from the Academy and being banned from the Oscars for 10 years.

Chappelle was also assaulted during a show at the Hollywood Bowl venue in Los Angeles last month.

Posting news of the London shows on Instagram, Rock wrote: “This is really happening.”

Tickets will go on sale on Friday.

