Johnny Depp’s lawyer Camille Vasquez promoted to partner following case victory

Johnny Depp’s lawyer Camille Vasquez has been promoted to partner at her law firm following her performance at the actor’s multi-million dollar US defamation trial.

Such announcements are usually reserved for the end of the fiscal year but Ms Vasquez’s “key role” in the case had convinced bosses at Brown Rudnick to give her the promotion.

The lawyer became popular on social media during the six-week trial, held at Fairfax County District Court in Virginia, and was known for her occasionally heated exchanges with defence witnesses.

Along with Benjamin Chew, Ms Vasquez was part of the legal team that scooped a victory for Mr Depp after he sued former partner Amber Heard over a 2018 op-ed in the Washington Post, which was later found by jurors in the case to be defamatory.

“We are delighted to welcome Camille to the partnership,” said William Baldiga, chairman and Chief Executive of Brown Rudnick.

“Historically, we have reserved this announcement for the end of our fiscal year.

“But Camille’s performance during the Johnny Depp trial proved to the world that she was ready to take this next step now.

“We are incredibly proud of her and look forward to what she will accomplish as our newest partner.”

Responding to the promotion, Ms Vasquez said: “I am delighted that Brown Rudnick has given me its full vote of confidence by having me join the partnership.

“I’m proud of the uniquely talented team I’ve had the privilege to lead, which exemplified teamwork and collaboration, and I look forward to continuing to represent Brown Rudnick’s culture of excellence.”

Ms Vasquez joined Brown Rudnick’s Orange County office in 2018 as an associate in the Litigation & Arbitration practice.

She has more than 10 years of experience as a trial lawyer in high-stakes disputes, including defamation cases, contract disputes, business-related torts and employment-related claims.

She graduated from Southwestern Law School in 2010 and received her bachelor’s degree, magna cum laude, from the University of Southern California in 2006.

It comes as Mr Depp thanked his “most treasured, loyal and unwavering supporters” in his first post on TikTok.

The 58-year-old actor shared a statement as he reached four million followers on the social media site after one day.

He is currently continuing a tour of the UK with musician Jeff Beck at venues around the country.