Cameron Lombard replaces Gorka Marquez on Keeeep Dancing tour

Gorka Marquez has had to withdraw from the UK tour of Strictly Presents: Keeeep Dancing! due to injury and will be replaced by Strictly newcomer Cameron Lombard, it has been announced.

The tour, which starts on June 22 in Tunbridge Wells, Kent, will see celebrities and Strictly professionals give audiences a glimpse behind the glitterball via “stunning choreography and fascinating storytelling”.

Marquez, 31, said: “I’m very disappointed not to be able to join the tour, but I must follow medical advice and rest and recuperate.

“I’ll be cheering everyone on from home. Audiences are in for a real treat!”

Cameron Lombard will be taking to the dance floor in the Strictly Presents: Keeeep Dancing! tour after Gorka Marquez had to pull out due to injury (Neil Reading/PA)

South African Latin champion Lombard joined Strictly Come Dancing in 2021 and he will be part of the line-up of professionals when the hit BBC One show returns for its 20th series this autumn.

He said: “It’s a real thrill for me to be joining this new Strictly tour. Keeeep Dancing is all about giving the audiences a sneak peek at what goes on behind the scenes at the TV show – I know they are going to love it!

“We will all miss Gorka on the road with us. I’m sending him my very best for a speedy recovery.”

EastEnders star Maisie Smith, who was a finalist alongside Marquez in the 2020 series of Strictly, is among the line-up for the Keeeep Dancing tour and is joined by Strictly 2021 semi-finalist and CBBC presenter Rhys Stephenson.

Professionals for the event include Neil Jones, Jowita Przystal and Nancy Xu, with live music from The Wanted’s Max George, another Strictly 2020 series alumnus.

Strictly Presents: Keeeep Dancing! kicks off on June 22 in Tunbridge Wells, Kent (Neil Reading/PA)

Director of Strictly Presents: Keeeep Dancing! Trent Whiddon said: “We are very sad that Gorka has had to withdraw but know we’ll be in safe hands with Cameron joining the cast.

“We’ve just started rehearsals and the show is going to be spectacular.

“Audiences will enjoy some of their favourite numbers from the BBC One show and some amazing new routines, as well as learning first hand from our cast the secret hopes, heartbreaks and goals on the TV show.”

The show is directed by Whiddon and his wife and dance partner Gordana Grandosek.