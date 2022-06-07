Jurassic Park child star says the franchise’s longevity is ‘surreal’

A T-Rex statue during a photocall for Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, held at the More, London.

One of the young stars of the original Jurassic Park film says it has been “surreal” to see the progress of the franchise over the years, as she was reunited with her former co-stars almost 30 years later.

Ariana Richards joined Jurassic stalwarts Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum at the premiere of the franchise’s closing chapter, Jurassic World: Dominion, on Monday night.

They were accompanied by other stars of the latest films including Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard and DeWanda Wise, at the premiere, which took place at the TCL Chinese theatre in Los Angeles.

Stars of both the original films and latest Jurassic World saga reunited on the carpet for the premiere in Los Angeles on Monday (Chris Pizzello/AP)

Richards, who was 12-years-old at the time the first film was made in 1993, was seen to embrace Dern as the two met on the red carpet.

She played Lex Murphy, the granddaughter of Jurassic Park creator John Hammond, who was portrayed by the late Richard Attenborough.

“I think I was living a day at a time,” she told the PA news agency, now aged 42.

“When you’re 12-years-old, you’re just living your life and enjoying every moment of experiencing a movie like that, it was such an adventure.

“I didn’t really think about what was next, but then when it became so wildly popular it was so fun for me to see that happen.

“But it’s rather surreal to see how it’s gone on (for) this many years, I mean 29 years… it’s just surreal to see the production… and the people that have come together.”

The former actress, who has gone on to become a successful artist, said the Jurassic franchise had “absolutely” affected popular culture.

“I can see how beloved it has become and stories can have the potential to reach people’s hearts in a way that just stays there, it’s indelible,” she said.

“Jurassic is one of those and it’s just moved forwards through the generations.”

Jurassic World: Dominion is due for release in theatres on Friday June 10 (Chris Pizzello/AP)

The film’s writer, Emily Carmichael, said it was “wild” that the film would influence a new generation of cinema-goers.

“I realised when I was writing these words that it was very possible that no words that I write in my life after these ones will be heard by more people,” she told PA.