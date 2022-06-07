Filming under way in Guadeloupe for Death in Paradise Christmas special

Production has begun on the fictional island of Saint Marie for the second Death in Paradise Christmas special and the show’s 12th series.

The BBC One Caribbean crime drama ended with a bombshell after Commissioner Selwyn, played by Don Warrington, was informed that he shared an adult daughter with his former lover Maggie Harper, played by Orla Brady.

For the feature-length Christmas special episode, the series’ crime-solving stars, including Warrington, Ralf Little, Elizabeth Bourgine, Tahj Miles, Shantol Jackson and Ginny Holder will return to attempt to get to the bottom of another dramatic case.

Ralf Little will reprise his role as DI Neville Parker (Philip Volkers/BBC/PA)

Death in Paradise’s first ever Christmas special aired in 2021 and achieved an audience of more than 8.8 million.

Filmed on the French Caribbean island of Guadeloupe, the second Death in Paradise Christmas episode will continue to offer the show’s mix of escapism, compelling whodunnits and ample plot twists.

Once the filming for the Christmas special is completed, the cast will continue to film series 12.

Speaking about the festive episode, the show’s executive producer Tim Key said: “We had been wanting to do a Death in Paradise Christmas special for years and so to be starting production on our second one this year is brilliant.

“We’ve got a fantastic story which comes loaded with all the mystery, intrigue and surprise that our fans love to see.”