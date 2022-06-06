Snoop Dogg hopes ‘everyone can get learn to get along’ after Depp v Heard trial

Snoop Dogg at 2022 MTV Movie and TV Awards – Arrivals

Snoop Dogg says he did not keep up with the high-profile defamation case between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard but prayed that everyone could “learn to get along” following the verdicts.

The rapper said he had been “busy doing Snoop Dogg” but said he hoped others could “be better, with or without each other”.

It comes after Snoop announced that he was postponing all international tour dates ahead of the release of his latest album Mt Westmore due to “unforeseen scheduling conflicts”.

Snoop Dogg said he hopes ‘everyone can get learn to get along’ after the now infamous Depp v Heard trial (Richard Shotwell/AP)

“It was definitely hard for me to make the decision… there’s a lot going on in my life and the world in general,” he told the AP news agency, speaking at the MTV Movie and TV Awards.

“I need some time… to really give my fans a great show when I go over there because they know how much I love them.

“When I go back I want to make sure I’m mentally right, physically and spiritually right and I want to make sure that the world is in a better place.”

Asked his opinion of Depp and Heard’s infamous lawsuit, he added: “I really didn’t watch it because I was too busy doing Snoop Dogg.

On Wednesday jurors found in favour of Depp who had sued his former partner for defamation over a 2018 op-ed in the Washington Post (Craig Hudson/AP)

“The life of Snoop Dogg is overwhelming at times but I pray that everything is beautiful and everybody in life can learn to get along and be better with or without each other.”