Matthew Morrison on SYTYCD exit: Gossip is toxic and destroying our society

Glee star Matthew Morrison says gossip is “destroying our society” as he was forced to defend himself against rumours about his exit as a judge on So You Think You Can Dance.

The actor and dancer said he had “nothing to hide” and that it was “really unfortunate” that he needed to explain messages he had sent to a dancer on the popular US show.

Morrison’s departure from the programme, due to not following “competition production protocols”, was announced last week and rumours circulating online claimed the exchanges were “flirty”.

“It’s really unfortunate that I have to sit here and defend myself and my family against blatantly untrue statements made anonymously, but I have nothing to hide,” the actor said in a video message on his Instagram.

“So in the interest of transparency, I will read to you the one message that I wrote to a dancer on the show.”

Reading the message to the unnamed dancer from his phone he continued: “‘Hey, it’s Matthew, if you don’t mind, we’d love to get your number and talk you through some things’.

“The end.

“I sent this because this dancer and I both share a mutual respect for a choreographer that I’ve known for over 20 years and I was trying to help her get a job as a choreographer on the show.”

Morrison added: “It’s devastating that we live in this world where gossip rules and people’s lives are being thrown around as clickbait.

“I think this is much bigger than me and this story. Gossip is toxic and it’s destroying our society.

“And we need to do better and in no way do I want this to take away from the show because dance has always been a unifying and healing modality.

“And I genuinely wish all the contestants and my fellow judges all the best.”

Morrison is best known for playing the enthusiastic teacher Mr Schuester in the popular US musical show Glee, about a high-school Glee club, and has starred in multiple Broadway productions.