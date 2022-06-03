Liam Gallagher equals brother Noel after securing fourth number one album

Liam Gallagher

Liam Gallagher has secured his fourth solo UK number one album with his latest release C’Mon You Know.

Gallagher, 49, has previously achieved the top spot as a solo artist with As You Were in 2017, Why Me? Why Not in 2019 and MTV Unplugged in 2020.

The former Oasis star’s recent success on the Official Charts Company album charts draws him level with brother Noel as Oasis’ seven studio albums hit number one, while Noel has a further three chart-topping studio albums under Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds, as well as a number one greatest hits album.

The Gallagher brothers have been embroiled in a feud since the band split in 2009, prompted by a backstage brawl at the Rock en Seine festival in Paris.

Fans have long hoped for a reunion, but in 2020 Liam said Noel had turned down £100 million to reform the band for a tour.

Liam is set to perform two sold-out shows at Knebworth Park over the bank holiday weekend, almost 26 years after Oasis famously played at the venue.

The Manchester-born singer also boasts a second simultaneous new entry on the official albums chart top five, with his live album Down By The River Thames sitting at number four.

Speaking to OfficialCharts.com, Gallagher said: “What do we have here? Another Number One record brothers and sisters. Thanks to everyone whose bought C’mon You Know and Down By The River.

“I’m buzzing, you’re very kind. Thanks everyone and I’ll see you again.”

Elsewhere on the charts, Sheffield rock band Def Leppard enjoy their first top five album in 26 years with Diamond Star Halos at number five.

The quintet’s 12th studio album becomes their highest charting since 1996 release Slang.

Pop Idol winner Will Young celebrates his 10th top 10 album this week as his 20 Years – Greatest Hits Collection is confirmed at number six, while 18-year-old Canadian singer-songwriter Tate McRae finds her way into the top 10 at number seven with her debut album I Used To Think I Could Fly.

After the launch of the ABBA Voyage show in London last week, the Swedish pop group have moved back into the top 10 with Gold – Greatest Hits, sitting at number nine after all four members of the group publicly reunited for the first time in five years.

The Sex Pistols celebrate a place in the top 20 with The Original Recordings, a collection of the English punk band’s work between 1976 and 1978.