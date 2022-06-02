Ronnie Wood celebrates 75th birthday at opening of The Rolling Stones’ new tour

Rolling Stones gig

Ronnie Wood has celebrated his 75th birthday with The Rolling Stones as they opened their 60th anniversary tour in Madrid, Spain.

The rock band’s guitarist was also marking 47 years since he joined the group as they took to the stage on Wednesday evening at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium.

Following the show, Wood shared photos of himself with the setlist on Twitter and wrote: “Thank you for an incredible opening night to the #StonesSIXTY tour, Madrid!”

????Thank you for an incredible opening night to the #StonesSIXTY tour, Madrid! The show’s setlist is available in the store now:https://t.co/chakL8OYlG pic.twitter.com/COXhGu6FDO — Ronnie Wood (@ronniewood) June 1, 2022

The rock band also posted a photo of the birthday boy warming up at soundcheck ahead of the concert, writing: “Keep on rockin’ Ronnie!”

To mark the occasion earlier in the day, Wood shared a sweet photo on Instagram of him hugging his twin six-year-old daughters, Gracie and Alice, as they gaze up at him.

His wife Sally, 44, posted the photo as well noting that the “lovely image” was celebrating both her husband’s 75th and twin daughters turning six.

The musician also thanked fans for their presents and birthday wishes in another video, while showing off his 75th ballon decorations and birthday cake.

While on his Instagram story, he praised his wife for gifting him a blanket which featured a collage of graphic art images of The Rolling Stones logo.

Irish singer Imelda May also honoured Wood’s birthday by posting a photo of her and him on stage on her Instagram story.