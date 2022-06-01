The Wanted cancel upcoming performance following death of bandmate Tom Parker

The Wanted

Members of boyband The Wanted have said “it is just far too soon for us to even think about being on stage again as The Wanted” following the death of Tom Parker in March.

The 33-year-old singer died 17 months after he was diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumour, leaving behind wife Kelsey and children Aurelia and Bodhi.

His bandmates Max George, Jay McGuiness, Siva Kaneswaran and Nathan Sykes were scheduled to perform at the Live After Racing event at Newcastle Racecourse on July 23, but have pulled out as they need “time out for reflection”.

A statement said: “After some reflection, and with a heavy heart, we can confirm that we will no longer be performing at the Live After Racing event scheduled to take place at Newcastle Racecourse on July 23.

“It is just over two months since we lost Tom and as much as we love performing live, it is just far too soon for us to even think about being on stage again as The Wanted.

“We are all still processing the events of the last few months and need to take this time out for reflection.

“We are so sorry to let anyone down and thank you for your understanding and support. We will see you all soon.”

Parker announced in October 2020 he had been diagnosed with stage four glioblastoma and had begun radiotherapy and chemotherapy.

He died at a hospice near his south London home and his funeral took place in Queensway, Petts Wood, on April 20.