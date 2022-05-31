John Lydon

Former Sex Pistols frontman John Lydon says he “totally respects” the Queen as a person and is looking forward to celebrations during the Platinum Jubilee weekend.

The singer, whose band were famous for their anti-establishment lyrics, admitted he was “attracted to pageantry” and praised the monarch’s “sense of dignity”.

The Sex Pistols’ famous song God Save The Queen was released more than 40 years ago during the monarch’s Silver Jubilee in 1977, before it was banned by the BBC.

To mark this weekend’s jubilee celebrations the group are reissuing the punk anthem, and are locked in a chart battle with Alfie Boe.

Speaking to Piers Morgan on Talk TV, Lydon said: “I’m just as solid about the monarchy and my dislike of it as I ever have been.

“I’ve always viewed the royal family as a bunch of German tourists with a Greek thrown in… I don’t want to pay no more tax to keep that institution alive. But I totally respect (the Queen) as a real person.

The former Sex Pistols frontman (Yui Mok/PA)

“She’s enjoyed that and maintained… a sense of dignity. I’m always attracted to pageantry.”

Lydon questioned what will happen when the monarch “kicks the bucket” and suggested that “voting” should begin for her replacement.

He took aim at both major UK political parties, saying he had grown to “despise” the Labour Party for its “woke agenda” and labelled Boris Johnson “a professional liar”.