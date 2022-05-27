Iman Vellani hope Ms Marvel will make others feel ‘a little less lonely’

Iman Vellani at Ms Marvel Special Screening

Iman Vellani says she hopes the new series Ms Marvel will have the same effect on others that the original comic books did on her and make them feel “a little less lonely”.

The teenager, who plays the title role in the show, also praised it for incorporating diversity “so organically”.

Ms Marvel is the first Muslim superhero character in the Marvel Comic Universe (MCU) and the series is due to air on Disney+ on June 8.

It follows Kamala Khan, a US teenager with an oversized imagination, who loves gaming and writing fanfiction about her super-idols.

Speaking to the PA news agency on the red carpet of a special screening in London, Vellani said: “It’s so special.

“I have so much love for Kamala, she really got me through high school so I really hope the show has the same effect that the comics did on me.

“I just hope someone feels a little less lonely, the comics had such an incredible impact on me… the MCU is so incredibly accessible.

“I really hope people can take something away from the show and find Kamala a relatable person.”

Vellani said that she had always been a huge Marvel fan and had previously dressed up as her character for Halloween.

She continued: “I’m really happy we can bring her to life and incorporate diversity so organically and I think the comics did that seamlessly.

“The MCU has aliens and gods and giant ants. How far-fetched is brown people?

“We have so many talented Muslim and south Asian creators on this show that have put so much of their own stories into this.”

Ms Marvel also stars Aramis Knight, Saagar Shaikh, Rish Shah, Zenobia Shroff and Mohan Kapur.