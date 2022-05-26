The most extravagant and glamorous outfits from the Cannes Film Festival

Elle Fanning (L) and Naomi Campbell

Cannes Film Festival (17-28 May) is ostensibly about films – and there have been some big ones this year, with screenings of Baz Luhrmann’s new Elvis Presley biopic, and Tom Cruise returning in Top Gun: Maverick.

And yet that’s not really the best thing about Cannes – what we look forward to every year is the completely over-the-top red carpet.

It’s a chance for celebrities to descend on the French Riviera wearing their most glamorous outfits, and this year certainly delivered in the style stakes.

The princess dresses…

Elle Fanning (Doug Peters/PA)

Elle Fanning is right at home in Cannes – she was the youngest jury member ever in 2019, and consistently brings some of most memorable fashion moments to the French red carpet. This year, she gave us a classic look: a blush Giorgio Armani Prive gown with a fishtail skirt. With crystals on the dress, a bow in her hair and some major diamonds, the whole vibe was delicate and ethereal.

Viola Davis (Doug Peters/PA)

Dressed in a bright yellow Alexander McQueen gown with puffed sleeves and corset-style boning on the bodice, Viola Davis’ outfit was reminiscent of a fictional princess: Belle from Beauty And The Beast.

Jourdan Dunn (Doug Peters/PA)

Giving a modern take on the classic princess silhouette, Jourdan Dunn wore a pale pink gown by Ashi Studio, made up of a structured minidress with a puff caped skirt attached.

Winnie Harlow (Doug Peters/PA)

Winnie Harlow’s look was far more classic – an Off-White creation with a structured asymmetric bodice and layers of tulle for the skirt.

The fashion statements…

Bella Hadid (Doug Peters/PA)

Bella Hadid made a bold statement in vintage fashion, wearing an architectural black strapless gown from Versace’s spring/summer 1987 collection. Hadid sent Donatella Versace a personal message on Instagram, posting: “I hope to make you and Gianni [her brother, the late Versace designer] proud always.”

Sharon Stone (Doug Peters/PA)

Sharon Stone’s Cannes outfit was two dresses in one. She walked the red carpet in a blue and white Dolce & Gabbana gown with two male models on her arms – who then helped remove the bustle attachment, revealing a slim-fit column dress underneath.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan (Doug Peters/PA)

Actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s red carpet look was all about drama, with the beaded gown bursting into an architectural accent over her head. Designer Gaurav Gupta posted on Instagram: “Inspired by the birth of Venus, the goddess of beauty and love, rising from the scalloped shell; she transitions from the infinite, pure as a pearl.”

Adriana Lima (Doug Peters/PA)

Model Adriana Lima paid tribute to Rihanna in her red carpet look, who served plenty of belly-baring fashion moments when she was pregnant. Lima wore a Grecian-style black Balmain dress, with a major cut-out displaying her growing bump.

The nearly-naked looks…

Naomi Campbell (Doug Peters/PA)

Naomi Campbell’s feathered Valentino gown was a masterclass in plunging necklines, with two thin straps making up the bodice.

Kylie Minogue (Doug Peters/PA)

Kylie Minogue amped up the sex appeal in a Versace gown, with a sheer corset-style bodice showing off a sparkly black bra.

Olivier Rousteing and Cara Delevingne (Doug Peters/PA)

Going for Gothic glam, Cara Delevingne’s black Balmain dress was dotted with sheer diamond-shaped panels – and set off with the must-have red carpet accessory of the moment: gloves.

The sparkles…

Anne Hathaway (Doug Peters/PA)

Anne Hathaway has had a standout time at her first Cannes Film Festival, making waves in kicky minidresses and brightly coloured tailoring. But her biggest fashion moment came on the red carpet, in a softly shimmering white Armani dress. It gave off a Nineties vibe, with a tube top attachment, a long shawl trailing on the ground, and Hathaway’s hair left loose.

Eva Longoria (Doug Peters/PA)

Eva Longoria went all-in on sparkles in a silver gown by Cristina Ottaviano, looking like she was wearing high-fashion armour.

Julia Roberts (Doug Peters/PA)