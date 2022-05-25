Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Diane Kruger and Cara Delevingne among guests at Cannes premiere of The Innocent

ShowbizPublished:

The premiere was also attended by Oscar-winning director Guillermo Del Toro and actor Jake Gyllenhaal.

Diane Kruger at Cannes 2022 The Innocent Red Carpet
Diane Kruger at Cannes 2022 The Innocent Red Carpet

Diane Kruger, Cara Delevingne and Kristen Stewart were among the famous faces at the star-studded Cannes premiere of Louis Garrel’s The Innocent.

The film, in which Garrel also stars, sees the director try his hand at a new genre of film, the romantic thriller.

France Cannes 2022 The Innocent Red Carpet
Cara Delevingne poses for photographers upon arrival the premiere of the film The Innocent (Joel C Ryan/AP)

He stars alongside Roschdy Zem, Anouk Grinberg and Noemie Merlant as Abel, a man who opposes his mother’s marriage to a convict.

The Innocent is billed as a “touchingly offbeat and funny film” which flicks between romantic comedy and heist-movie.

France Cannes 2022 The Innocent Red Carpet
The premiere was also attended by Oscar-winning director Guillermo Del Toro (Daniel Cole/AP)

The premiere was also attended by Oscar-winning director Guillermo Del Toro and actor Jake Gyllenhaal.

Viggo Mortensen and Mads Mikkelsen were also pictured greeting one another warmly on the carpet.

France Cannes 2022 The Innocent Red Carpet
Viggo Mortensen and Mads Mikkelsen were also pictured greeting one another warmly on the carpet (Joel C Ryan/AP)

Mortensen was previously pictured alongside Lea Seydoux, with whom he stars in David Cronenberg’s Crimes Of The Future.

Last week, the 75th annual festival hosted the star-studded premiere for Top Gun: Maverick, which saw Tom Cruise attend for the first time in 30 years.

The event was subject to strict Covid-19 protocols in 2021 but this year’s Cannes has largely done away with pandemic measures.

Showbiz

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News