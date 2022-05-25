Claudia Winkleman announced as host of new BBC competition show The Traitors

Claudia Winkleman is the host of new BBC game The Traitors (Mark Mainz/BBC)

Claudia Winkleman has been revealed as the host of new BBC One show The Traitors, a psychological competition series currently being filmed in the Scottish Highlands.

The Traitors, which is based on a Dutch format called De Verraders, involves contestants working together to complete physical and mental missions.

Speaking about the new show, Winkleman, 50, said: “I’m obsessed by psychological games and I couldn’t stop watching the Dutch version of the show.

? Strategy, suspicion and a castle in the Scottish Highlands… Hosted by @ClaudiaWinkle (in a LOT of tweed), new competition show The Traitors is coming to @BBCOne and @BBCiPlayer.Find out more ➡️ https://t.co/BNxjwhS6RI pic.twitter.com/yhZ51MAGpL — BBC Press Office (@bbcpress) May 25, 2022

“The fact that the BBC version is set in a castle in Scotland and the producers want me to wear tweed meant I was all in.”

In the show, players must decide who they are able to trust to help complete the missions, and if successful they add money to a prize pot worth up to £120,000.

To win the prize money, players must survive until the end of the competition and avoid being “murdered” or “banished”.

At the beginning of the game, Winkleman will select a small number of players to be the traitors, while the rest of the players are the faithful and will be unaware of the identity of the traitors.

Players can lose their place in the competition in one of two ways – each night the traitors meet in secret and decide to “murder” one of the faithful. The following morning the remaining players discover who has been “murdered” when one of them fails to meet for breakfast.

Alternatively, players can be “banished” when, later in the day, all the players meet at the round table and decide to “banish” a player they suspect of being a traitor.

The player that is selected will then reveal if they are indeed a traitor or if they have actually chosen to banish a faithful.

When the competition draws to a close, the few remaining players will share the prize pot if they are all faithful. However, if there is still an undetected traitor among them, the traitor walks away with the entire prize pot.

Speaking about the project, Mike Cotton, deputy creative director of Studio Lambert, which is producing the series, said: “The series is a nail-biting psychological adventure game and Claudia is a huge fan of the format and is the perfect puppet master to oversee this dramatic game set in the heart of the Scottish Highlands.”