Simu Liu notes importance of representation in Time 100 most influential list

Shocked, grateful, honoured, and terrified to be included in one of the #Time100 covers this year!!

But beyond me… this is about the importance of REPRESENTATION. Thanks to all who came before, and who will come after. It's a privilege to bear the torch for a brief moment. pic.twitter.com/L2Pt029UEH

— Simu Liu (刘思慕) (@SimuLiu) May 23, 2022