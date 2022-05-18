Top Gun: Maverick cast dazzle on red carpet in Cannes

Miles Teller, Tom Cruise and Jennifer Connelly attend the Top Gun: Maverick premiere

Tom Cruise, Jennifer Connelly and Miles Teller have dazzled on the red carpet in Cannes as they attended the premiere of Top Gun: Maverick.

It was the first time Cruise, 59, had attended the Cannes Film Festival in 30 years.

The world-renowned festival announced it will pay the Hollywood star an “exceptional tribute” for his lifetime achievements during Wednesday’s events.

Joining Cruise were his co-stars, Connelly, 51, who plays Penny Benjamin, and Teller, 35, who portrays Bradley Bradshaw.

The Top Gun sequel directed by Joseph Kosinski is in cinemas from May 27, 36 years after the original was released in 1986.

30 ans après sa dernière venue à Cannes, Tom Cruise est de retour sur les Marches du Festival de Cannes, pour présenter #TopGunMaverick ! –30 years after his last trip to Cannes, @TomCruise is back on the #RedSteps ! #Cannes2022 pic.twitter.com/RcNi9AjDw4 — Festival de Cannes (@Festival_Cannes) May 18, 2022

Cruise will reprise his role as US naval aviator Pete Mitchell, with Jon Hamm, Glen Powell, Lewis Pullman and Ed Harris also in the cast.

The film was originally due for release in July 2019 but was repeatedly pushed back due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Cruise is being recognised for his work in Top Gun as well as roles in a host of classic films including Rain Man, Vanilla Sky, Jerry Maguire, The Last Samurai and his action blockbuster series Mission: Impossible.

Tom Cruise and Jennifer Connelly at the Top Gun: Maverick premiere at during the 75th Cannes Film Festival (Doug Peters/PA)

The 75th Cannes Film Festival is also expected to see star-studded premieres for films including new biopic Elvis, in which Austen Butler portrays the king of rock and roll.

Films starring Sir Anthony Hopkins, Idris Elba and Kristen Stewart are also due to be unveiled at the festival in the south of France.