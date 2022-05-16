Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

N-Dubz announce reformation and UK arena tour following 11-year hiatus

ShowbizPublished:

The British hip hop group announced the end of the break on social media on Monday.

N-Dubz
N-Dubz

Hip hop group N-Dubz have announced they will reform for a UK arena tour later this year.

The group announced the end of their decade-long hiatus on social media on Monday.

The surprise announcement revealed that new single Charmer would be released on Thursday May 19, with tickets for the tour in November 2022 to go on sale the following day.

The group originally announced plans for a two-year hiatus to focus on their solo careers in 2011 but have not released any new material since.

N-Dubz are Dappy, real name Costadinos Contostavlos,  his cousin Tulisa Contostavlos and Fazer, real name Richard Rawson.

Showbiz

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News