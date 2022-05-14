Sam Ryder to fly the flag for the UK in Eurovision final

Eurovision 2022

Eurovision entrant Sam Ryder will take to the stage in a bid to improve the UK’s standing during the grand final tonight.

The 32-year-old TikTok star is one of 25 acts vying for the top prize during the climax of the week-long contest in Turin, Italy.

The singer will perform his uplifting pop song Space Man, 22nd in the running order, in front of a crowd of almost 7,000 fans at the Pala Olimpico arena.

He co-wrote the track with Grammy-winning songwriter Amy Wadge, who has previously worked with Ed Sheeran and Max Wolfgang.

At the 2019 contest the UK continued a run of poor results and came in last place with Michael Rice’s Bigger Than Us, while the Netherlands came top with Duncan Laurence’s Arcade.

The 2020 competition was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic. Last year UK hopeful James Newman was the only contestant to score zero points in the final, ending up bottom on the leader board.

This year’s final features the 20 successful nations from the week’s two semi-finals, as well as the so-called big five of the UK, France, Germany, Italy and Spain.

The Czech Republic’s We Are Domi will perform the track Lights Off in the opening slot while Estonia will close the show with Stefan singing Hope.

Eurovision favourites, Ukraine’s folk-rap group Kalush Orchestra, will also perform their song Stefania 12th in the running order.

Reigning Eurovision Song Contest champion Italian rock band Maneskin will also be taking to the stage to perform their new single Supermodel.

Graham Norton will return for his 13th contest to cast a watchful eye over proceedings while delivering his customary barbs.