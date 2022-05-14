Eurovision champions joke about drug allegations during last year’s final

The 2021 MTV EMA awards – Budapest

The lead singer of Maneskin advised Eurovision contestants “don’t get too close to the table”, referring to allegations that he was caught on camera taking drugs at the competition last year.

The Italian rock band had “strongly refuted the allegations of drug use” that emerged on social media after Damiano David appeared to bend over a table in the contest’s green room while on camera.

Following Maneskin’s win last year, David denied that he used drugs and said he bent over because another band member had broken a glass at their feet.

The European Broadcasting Union later confirmed the frontman had returned a negative result in a drugs test since the event.

During the Eurovision song contest final 2022, the reigning champions took to the stage to perform their new single Supermodel.

Following their powerful performance, a limping David was asked to give this year’s contestants advice, to which he quipped: “Two things. Have fun and don’t get close to the table guys.”

Maneskin took the top prize with Zitti e buoni scoring 524 points, ahead of French entry Voila by Barbara Pravi and Gjon’s Tears’ song Tout l’Univers which came third.