Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Eurovision Song Contest: How the voting works

ShowbizPublished:

There are a number of ways to cast your vote on the night.

Eurovision hosts Mika, Laura Pausini and Alessandro Cattelan
Eurovision hosts Mika, Laura Pausini and Alessandro Cattelan

The Eurovision Song Contest is well known for its fiendishly complex voting system.

Here is how it works:

Viewers from all participating countries will be invited to vote for their favourite songs on the night of the grand finale on Saturday May 14.

Fans can vote over the phone, by text or via the Eurovision app, available on devices including iOS, Android and Windows.

AJ Odudu
AJ Odudu is the UK’s spokeswoman this year (PA)

Each person can vote up to 20 times but voters will be unable to select their own country’s entry.

The public votes make up 50% of the total vote, with the other half determined by a professional jury in each participating country.

The experts’ scores are based on the Friday night jury final performances, which are not usually televised.

After viewers have cast their votes, a national spokesperson from the participating countries will be called in to present the points of their professional jury – which range from the maximum “douze points” (12) to zero.

TV presenter and Strictly Come Dancing finalist AJ Odudu is the UK’s spokeswoman this year.

After the presentation of the scores from the juries, the public points from all participating countries will be combined, providing one score for each song.

Showbiz

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News