David Walliams says he has not yet been invited to Simon Cowell’s wedding

Published:

The comedian and author suggested Cowell may keep the ceremony ‘very small’.

Simon Cowell and David Walliams

David Walliams has said he is yet to receive an invitation to Simon Cowell’s wedding – and has not been asked to be best man.

Media reports have suggested the X Factor judge and music mogul will marry his fiancee, Lauren Silverman, in London next month.

The 62-year-old is said to have popped the question on Christmas Eve during a holiday in Barbados.

Appearing on The One Show on BBC One, Walliams was asked whether he was best man.

He replied, “No” before adding of the media reports: “I don’t know if that is actually true.”

The comedian and author added: “Basically, he got to 62 without ever getting married so I don’t know if he is in a rush to get married.

“But it will be wonderful if I do get invited. I hope so, but he might keep it very small.”

Show co-host Alex Scott told him: “You need to get in touch with that wedding planner, imagine.”

Speaking about Silverman, Walliams replied: “I think she will want a big wedding. I don’t imagine it will be a small thing.”

He joked: “But obviously I want to be there and ruin the day for him.”

American socialite Silverman and Cowell confirmed their romance in 2013 and became parents to a son, Eric, on Valentine’s Day in 2014.

Eric is named after Simon’s late father and Silverman has a child, Adam, from her previous marriage.

