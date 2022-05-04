Simon Bird to star in new ‘apocalyptic comedy’ Everyone Else Burns

Simon Bird at the Festival World Premiere – London

Simon Bird will star in Channel 4’s new “apocalyptic comedy” Everyone Else Burns, the broadcaster has announced.

The Inbetweeners star will be joined by a host of other well-known British sitcom actors for the six-part series, which explores the lives of a hyper-religious community.

The coming-of-age comedy follows the Mancunian Lewis family and the puritanical Christian sect they are devoted to.

Patriarchal David Lewis, played by Bird, yearns to ascend the church ranks and become an Elder while his dutiful wife Fiona, played by Kate O’Flynn, struggles with her own dogmatic moral compass.

Everyone Else Burns is a subversive, authentic and comical exploration into what it feels like to balance faith, family and identity in a world that could end tomorrow.

Alongside Bird and O’Flynn, the series stars Lolly Adefope, Al Roberts, Amy James-Kelly and Lloyd Griffith among others.

It is written by Dillon Mapletoft and Oliver Taylor, directed by Nick Collett and co-produced by JAX Media and Universal International Studios, a division of Universal Studio Group.

Channel 4 Commissioning Editor, Laura Riseam, said: “We can’t wait for audiences to enter the pressure cooker of life with the Lewis family as they righteously try and defend the ideology and logic of a life of purity with the vices of the modern world encroaching fast.