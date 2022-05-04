Kim Cattrall reveals her thoughts on Sex And The City reboot and co-stars

Kim Cattrall

Kim Cattrall has revealed that she was never asked to be a part of the Sex And The City reboot series And Just Like That and found out about it through social media.

The British-born actress, 65, starred as Samantha Jones in the original six series of the show which ran from 1998 to 2004, as well as two feature films released in 2008 and 2010.

Cattrall said the team did not approach her as she had previously made her “feelings clear” that she would never reprise the character after she turned down a script for a possible third movie in 2017.

Inside Variety’s #PowerOfWomen cover with @KimCattrall: And Just Like That, Kim Cattrall Found Power in Saying No https://t.co/NxrKFvYzPP pic.twitter.com/5c02tLCXpW — Variety (@Variety) May 4, 2022

Cattrall told US outlet Variety: “I was never asked to be part of the reboot. I made my feelings clear after the possible third movie, so I found out about it like everyone else did — on social media.”

She said she had not watched the new 10-part series which sees Sarah Jessica Parker return as New York City columnist Carrie Bradshaw, Cynthia Nixon as Miranda Hobbes and Kristin Davis as Charlotte York.

Reflecting on why she closed the door on playing Samantha, she said: “It’s a great wisdom to know when enough is enough.

“I also didn’t want to compromise what the show was to me. The way forward seemed clear.”

Despite Cattrall’s physical absence, the reboot series included her character through text messages sent to Carrie to explain why she was no longer part of the famous quartet.

The show depicted a dissolution of a friendship after Samantha was apparently dropped as Carrie’s publicist, prompting Samantha to move to London.

For years there have been reports of a real-life rift between Cattrall and Parker, with some concluding this influenced her departure.

Discussing her relationship with her Sex And The City co-stars, Cattrall said: “I think we were colleagues. My colleagues aren’t my friends. It was professional.”

She admitted she found it “odd” that she was still referenced in the latest storyline, but said knowing fans wanted more of her was a “really wonderful feeling”.

The actress added: “That feels powerful, that I’ve left something behind that I’m so proud of. I loved her. I loved her so, so, so much.

“It’s tough competition. The original show is in all of our imaginations. But for me, it feels clean.”

She added that parts of her character, who became beloved by millions of fans for her sex-positive and ambitious attitude, remain with her and she feels “ultimately protective of her”.

Samantha had been written into the script for the potential third movie which would have seen her receive unwanted pictures from Brady, Miranda’s 14-year-old son.

Kim Cattrall starred as Samantha Jones in six series of the show and two feature films (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Cattrall described the idea as “heartbreaking” and said a plotline about her having to sell her PR company due to financial troubles would have been better as it was an actual conflict.

She added: “I would have preferred for all of us to have some kind of event to warrant a third film. That didn’t happen.

“But also, I was ready. And this is exactly what I wished for: to be in different places playing different characters because I’m a character actress.

“And as difficult as it was, and as scary as it is to stand up and not be bullied by the press or the fans or whomever — to just say, I’m good. I’m on this track. It was so great working with you. I so enjoyed it, but I’m over here.”