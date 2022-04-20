Piers Morgan to appear on ITV for first time in more than a year

Piers Morgan

Piers Morgan is returning to ITV for the first time in more than a year after he stormed off the set of Good Morning Britain, and joked he may “storm back onto GMB”.

The 57-year-old TV presenter announced on social media that he will be a guest on the Lorraine show on April 21.

Last year he made headlines after leaving the ITV breakfast show following an on-air clash with weather presenter Alex Beresford over the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s interview with Oprah Winfrey.

BREAKING: I’ll be returning to ITV tomorrow for first time since the Markle Debacle… live & definitely uncensored on ⁦@lorraine⁩ with the fabulous ⁦@reallorraine⁩ – should be fun… (may even storm back onto ⁦@GMB⁩ while I wait, & get those ratings back up.) pic.twitter.com/BH82Ch2Bgo — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) April 20, 2022

The former tabloid editor said he did not believe Meghan’s claims from the headline-making interview, with his comments sparking more than 50,000 complaints, the most in Ofcom’s history.

Morgan will soon be back on screens with the launch of TalkTV on Monday. His new TV show, Piers Morgan Uncensored, will broadcast at 8pm, with The News Desk, hosted by The Sun’s former political editor Tom Newton Dunn, airing at 7pm.

Piers Morgan's new studio creates a multi-angle 360-degree set and a stand-out LED archway, never before seen on British TV news. TalkTV launches on 25 April! ? 7pm The News Desk ? 8pm Piers Morgan Uncensored ? 9pm The Talk@piersmorgan | @tnewtondunn | @MrsSOsbourne pic.twitter.com/G7fYydXtLv — TalkTV (@TalkTV) April 19, 2022

Sharon Osbourne appears in The Talk on weeknights at 9pm.

Uncensored will stream on Fox Nation in the US and will air on Sky News Australia.

Watchdog Ofcom ruled that Good Morning Britain was not in breach of the broadcasting code over Morgan’s controversial comments.