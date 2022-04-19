BBC announces next editor of Newsnight

Stewart Maclean, the executive producer behind Newsnight’s 2019 interview with the Duke of York, has been named the programme’s new editor.

The journalist has been interim editor following the recent departure of Esme Wren, who left to become editor of Channel 4 News.

He had been deputy editor of the BBC Two current affairs show since 2018.

Mr Maclean previously worked at ITV News where he was a news editor after starting his career in newspapers.

He joined the Daily Mirror as a graduate trainee before becoming a staff reporter and later worked as a freelance correspondent from South Africa.

Andrew’s 2019 interview with presenter Emily Maitlis on Newsnight over his friendship with convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein prompted him to bow out of royal duties.

Mr Maclean said: “I’m thrilled to have the chance to lead Newsnight’s astounding team as editor.

“With the world as it is right now, Newsnight has never been more essential. I look forward to editing a show which helps viewers digest the day and make sense of events as they unfold in this extraordinary era of news.

“Newsnight thrives when it’s most ambitious. I’m excited about leading a team which strives daily to build on the programme’s proud heritage to deliver punchy and compelling journalism – on BBC Two and beyond.”

Jamie Angus, senior news controller of BBC News, said: “As ever, when there’s big news, audiences show they need what Newsnight can offer, and its contribution to our original journalism is rolling out more widely across our broadcast and digital output.