New drone footage offers behind-the-scenes glimpse at ITV daytime shows

This Morning hosts Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby

Holly Willoughby, Phillip Schofield and Lorraine Kelly are among the daytime stars to feature in a new video offering a glimpse behind the scenes of their ITV shows.

The 60-second clip takes viewers on a tour of the daytime studios, corridors and crew that help to deliver the live television programmes each weekday.

Through the use of a special first person view (FPV) drone, fans can watch never-seen-before moments from Good Morning Britain, Lorraine, This Morning and Loose Women.

A host of other daytime presenters can be seen preparing for their shows, including Good Morning Britain’s Susanna Reid, Ben Shephard, Kate Garraway and Laura Tobin.

Loose Women panellists Ruth Langsford, Coleen Nolan, Kelle Bryan and Katie Piper also feature, as well as model Lisa Snowdon and fashion consultant Gok Wan.

The FPV drone was used to capture the unique angles during a typical morning at Television Centre in White City, London.

Lorraine Kelly (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Olivia Heriot-Walker, creative head for promos and commercial at ITV Studio Daytime, said: “The promo was filmed one morning between shows and during commercial breaks under the direction of Aaron Bott.

“Our drone operator Andrew had to wear a headset to see the same perspective as the drone to allow precise movements in tight interior spaces, and Matt Creed, our dubbing mixer, later added each programme’s title music with genuine broadcast noises all recorded live from the galleries.

“It was great to work with all of the talent and crews to capture this alternative perspective within the exciting studio environment.”