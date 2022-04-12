Joss Stone announces she is pregnant after suffering miscarriage

Sentebale concert – London

Joss Stone has announced she is pregnant after suffering a miscarriage last year.

The Devon-raised soul singer, 35, shared an emotional eight-minute video on social media revealing she is expecting again.

Stone became tearful as she explained how she had lost a baby in October 2021 but added: “There are rainbows after storms.”

Stone already shares a 14-month-old daughter Violet with her boyfriend Cody DaLuz.

Recorded while sitting in her car, the Instagram video sees the chart-topping singer address the impact of both pregnancies.

She said: “I have a bit of an announcement to make which is kind of mixed. It’s beautiful and not at the same time. In one sense it’s completely beautiful but the story that comes first is not.

“I want to explain everything because I think it’s important as I’m going to have to move some of my gigs – and that means that we’re in it together.

“Last year, in October I lost a baby and it was really horrible because it was my baby and I know that a lot of women go through that.”

I’m fortunate enough to announce that Cody and I are expecting our second child together. I’m over the moon for Violet to have a younger sibling. I’m devastated to announce that unfortunately I have to change some of my touring plans.More: https://t.co/KdBB19V3RH pic.twitter.com/Q4ibc2Ir6H — Joss Stone (@JossStone) April 12, 2022

Stone said her doctor had told her to come back next spring for a check-up and that she told him she would see him “when the daffodils bloom”.

Her message then cut to a recent video she sent her doctor in which she shows him some blooming daffodils she has come across, before revealing she is pregnant again.

Holding up a positive pregnancy test, she exclaims: “You remember I said I would come and see you when the daffodils come out? Well, guess what?”

She later shared another video message detailing the live dates she is moving due to her pregnancy.

Stone recently recalled how she just “had a feeling” when she first met her boyfriend during a chance encounter at an airport in Belize.

She told Hello! magazine they met while she was on tour and he was working in private security.