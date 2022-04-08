Harry Styles lands second solo number one single with As It Was

Harry Styles stands in front of a multi coloured background

Harry Styles has scored his second solo number one single with As It Was – achieving the biggest opening week of any single in 2022 so far.

The former One Direction star’s new track secured 94,000 chart sales including 10.5 million streams over the past seven days, according to the Official Charts Company.

This gives it the biggest first week of any song since Sausage Rolls For Everyone by LadBaby featuring Ed Sheeran and Sir Elton John in December last year.

Additionally, the high-tempo, 1980s-inspired track is the most-downloaded song of the past week.

As It Was is the first single from the singer’s third solo album, Harry’s House, which will be released on May 20.

Styles released his self-titled debut album in 2017 and his second offering, Fine Line, in 2019.

As part of One Direction, he scored four UK number one singles and four UK number one albums, plus numerous top 10s.

His chart success pushes Starlight by Dave to the number two spot after four weeks at the top.

Red Hot Chili Peppers lead singer Anthony Kiedis with bassist Flea (Danny Lawson/PA)

On the albums chart, Red Hot Chili Peppers earn their fifth number one album with Unlimited Love, 20 years after claiming their first chart-topper.

Their 12th studio album sees members Anthony Kiedis, Flea and Chad Smith reunite with guitarist John Frusciante for the first time since his departure in 2009.

The LA rockers previously topped the charts in the UK with By The Way (2002), Live in Hyde Park (2004), Stadium Arcadium (2006) and I’m With You (2011).

Following the death of singer Tom Parker, The Wanted’s greatest hits collection, Most Wanted, rises 80 places to number 22 in the charts.