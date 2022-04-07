Disney song We Don’t Talk About Bruno named UK’s biggest single of 2022 so far

Encanto artwork

Disney film Encanto can celebrate another success as catchy song We Don’t Talk About Bruno is named the UK’s biggest single of 2022 so far, according to data from the Official Charts Company.

The track, which was written by Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda, became the first original Disney song to reach number one in the UK singles chart in January, while also hitting the top spot in the US at the time.

The song has had combined UK chart sales of 581,000 so far in 2022 and also boasts 84 million streams, making it the most-streamed song of the year, the Charts Company said.

We associate him with the sound of ⏳ Peek behind the scenes of ?We Don't Talk About Bruno? and stream the #Encanto Sing-Along now on @DisneyPlus. Do you understand? pic.twitter.com/EfQ2y9oafS — Disney's Encanto (@EncantoMovie) March 18, 2022

The film, about an extraordinary family who live hidden in the mountains of Colombia, has won acclaim for its catchy music and for exploring a cultural perspective not often seen in Disney movies.

It was named the winner of the animated feature film category at the 2022 Oscars, while also being nominated in the original score and original song categories.

Four songs from Encanto feature in the top 40 UK songs list to-date for 2022, with the film soundtrack also claiming the top spot on the compilation albums list.

According to the Official Charts Company, the songs in the top 40 have racked up around 1.3 billion streams cumulatively in the first quarter of 2022.

On the albums front, Ed Sheeran’s = (Equals) claims the title of the biggest album of 2022 so far.

?Congratulations to the fantastical cast and crew of #Encanto for winning the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature Film! #Oscars pic.twitter.com/iwVxbtxYpl — Disney's Encanto (@EncantoMovie) March 28, 2022

He also has four songs in the top 40 list. Three of those feature in the top five, with the Fireboy DML track Peru, which features Sheeran, named the second biggest song of 2022 overall.

Sheeran’s songs Shivers and Bad Habits are in the third and fourth positions on the singles list, with Overpass Graffiti also claiming position 20.

The album and charts success comes the day after Sheeran and his Shape Of You co-writers, Snow Patrol’s John McDaid and producer Steven McCutcheon, won a High Court copyright battle.

They had faced accusations they ripped off a 2015 song called Oh Why by Sami Chokri and Ross O’Donoghue, but in a ruling on Wednesday a judge concluded they “neither deliberately nor subconsciously” copied a phrase from Oh Why when writing Shape Of You.

Coming in second place to Sheeran’s album, the fourth instalment in his symbol album series which was released in October last year, is Adele’s 30, her fourth studio album and the one which marked her return to music after six years.

Completing the top five albums of 2022 so far is The Wkend’s Dawn FM in third, Olivia Rodrigo’s Sour in fourth spot, and Little Mix’s Between Us in fifth position.

Martin Talbot, chief executive of the Official Charts Company, said: “It has been a truly musically multi-cultural start to the year in the UK.

“With the Latin-infused We Don’t Talk About Bruno and the Afrobeats-driven Peru leading the Official Singles Chart, the UK public has taken global sounds to their hearts.

“With Ed Sheeran, Sam Fender and Dave also taking places in the official list of the top 20 biggest hits of the year so far, the music landscape is as eclectic as it has ever been.”

Michael Jackson’s Number Ones and David Bowie’s Legacy also feature in the top 40 biggest albums of 2022 so far, as does Meat Loaf’s Bat Out Of Hell.