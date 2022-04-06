Twin Atlantic, James Arthur and Razorlight to headline new music festival

James Arthur

A new three-day music festival is set to take place in Edinburgh this summer.

Taking place from July 29-31, Over the Bridge will see acts including Razorlight, James Arthur and Ella Eyre taking to the stage at Raeburn Place sports ground in Stockbridge.

Each day will see live music starting at 1pm and ending at about 9pm.

The programme for Friday July 29 will be headlined by Say You Won’t Let Go singer, James Arthur, with Ella Eyre, Cassia, RATS, Alex Amor, Stina Marie Claire, and Aaron Smith completing the day’s line-up.

Singer Ella Eyre is lined up for the festival’s first day (Ian West/PA)

The Saturday will see Glasgow rock band, Twin Atlantic, headlining, with Feeder, Declan Welsh and the Decadent West, Liz Lawrence, Zuzu, Beren Olivia and Swiss Portrait also on the bill.

The final day will see Razorlight, known for hits including America, Golden Touch, and In the Morning, taking to the stage to see out the festival after a day of music from Sports Team, Sam Ryder, Daytime TV, Luke La Volpe, Charlotte Jane and False Friends.

Over the Bridge has been developed by Stockbridge residents Edward Wilson and Preston Mommsen.

The duo previously brought a food and drinks market, the Neighbourgood Market, to the area, which showcased some of Scotland’s best food and drink offerings. Visitors to the market were able to enjoy live music from local artists.

Mr Wilson and Mr Mommsen recognised the potential impact that a music festival could have on the residents of Stockbridge, just north of Edinburgh’s city centre. They went through a public consultation process with locals and the wider community to ensure a positive outcome on behalf of Over the Bridge.

Mr Wilson said: “We’re extremely proud to be Edinburgh locals, and two years ago we wanted to bring something special to the city, which is when the Neighbourgood Market was born.

“After two tough years for Edinburgh, including a scaled-back version of Fringe Festival, live music and arts have been on hold.

“This year, we wanted to bring live entertainment back to the city, so we are excited to announce the launch of the three-day music event, Over the Bridge.

“With a line-up of amazing local and national acts, and with day and weekend tickets available, we hope it will be one of the highlights of this summer in Edinburgh.”