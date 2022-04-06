Jim Carrey and Jung Ho-Yeon join The Weeknd for latest music video

Jim Carrey and Squid Game star Jung Ho-Yeon join The Weeknd in a newly released music video for his song Out Of Time.

The award-winning Korean actress sings karaoke with the R&B superstar while the comedian makes a cameo as a creepy surgeon.

Out Of Time features on The Weeknd’s latest album Dawn FM which was released in January and features collaborators including Tyler the Creator, Lil Wayne, Quincy Jones and Carrey.

In the video the singer meets Ho-Yeon in a hotel lift, later sharing drinks with her as the pair sing the words to the song back to each other in a karaoke bar.

They run joyfully through the lobby of the hotel together and are seen walking down a corridor before the song takes a darker turn.

The voice of Carrey, which also features on the album’s recording, can be heard to say: “Don’t you dare touch that dial.

“Because like the song says, you are out of time. You’re almost there but don’t panic.

thank you HOYEON and JIM. a dream collab! OUT OF TIME out now ! : https://t.co/7eZP2jDOZd pic.twitter.com/vE7Vs3UVzS — The Weeknd (@theweeknd) April 5, 2022

“There’s still more music to come before you’re completely engulfed in the blissful embrace of that little light you see in the distance.

“Soon you’ll be healed, forgiven and refreshed, free from all trauma, pain, guilt and shame. You may even forget your own name.”

The face of the comedian then looms through a magnifying glass as The Weeknd is fitted with a younger face.

The Weeknd tweeted after the video’s release, thanking Carrey and Ho-Yeon and said the project was a “dream collab”.

It was magic for me too, my friend. Collabra-cadabra! ;^P https://t.co/H1d0VC53Ov — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) April 5, 2022

The comedian later responded to his fellow Canadian: “It was magic for me too, my friend. Collabra-cadabra!”

Carrey has told Access Hollywood he was “probably” retiring from showbiz unless he was offered scripts that were “really important for people to see”.

“I really like my quiet life,” he said.