BBC Three to air HBO Max dating show FBoy Island

BBC Three

BBC Three has acquired HBO Max dating show FBoy Island.

Hosted by American comedian Nikki Glaser, the series is the latest addition to the newly relaunched linear TV channel’s roster of programmes.

It will follow three women, Sarah, Nakia and CJ, searching for a serious relationship on a tropical island with a pool of 24 men to choose from.

However, only half of them are interested in forming a relationship, with the other half on the show to dupe the women and win a cash prize – the so-called “FBoys”.

The female contestants will have to guess which of the men are genuine and which are feigning interest.

FBoy Island had the biggest launch for an HBO Max Originals reality series since the HBO Max platform launched in the US in 2020, the BBC said.

The show is created by Elan Gale, who has also produced hit dating game show The Bachelorette and a number of its spin-offs.

Each episode will see Sarah, Nakia and CJ choose who they go on dates with and who they eliminate.

Contestants who are then revealed as bad boys are sent to Limbro to take part in group therapy, while those revealed as nice guys are rewarded with a stay in the Nice Guy Grotto.

BBC Three controller Fiona Campbell said: “This series completely flips the dating show concept on its head, which makes it fun and captivating viewing.

“It has a lot of humour and heart, and although it shouldn’t be taken too seriously it does leaves enough room for real romance.

“It’s already been received really well in the US and we think it will be a great addition to our original commissions on BBC Three.”