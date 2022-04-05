Louis Theroux to explore life of Stormzy and other stars in new series

Louis Theroux and Stormzy

Louis Theroux is to explore the life of Stormzy and other stars within the world of entertainment in a new celebrity interview series.

The upcoming six-part BBC Two series will see the documentary-maker sit down with a different guest each episode, revealing a “unique and intimate portrait of some of the world’s most well-known personalities”.

In the first episode of the series, Theroux will join multi-award-winning musician Stormzy on tour and at home.

Stormzy will feature in the upcoming series (Ian West/PA)

Originally from south London, Stormzy rose to fame with his song Shut Up, which was released as a freestyle and posted on YouTube.

His 2017 debut album, Gang Signs And Prayer, was the first grime album to reach number one in the UK and was named album of the year at the 2018 Brit Awards.

It was followed two years later by Heavy Is The Head – another number one.

The 28-year-old revealed last month during the first night of the album’s much-delayed tour that his third album will be released this year.

Discussing the new series, Theroux said: “I’m so excited to be embarking on this new series – something very different to the kind of TV I normally make.

“This will be a chance to meet and spend time with people I admire, getting to know them, having long-form and revealing conversations, with honesty, emotion, and humour.

“To be kicking off with the genius that is Stormzy is proper pinch-me stuff. I can’t wait to get going.”

Louis Theroux has explored a range of topics during his 25-year-career (Ian West/PA)

The presenter will combine one-on-one interviews with his traditional immersive filming style for the series, which has a working title of The Louis Theroux Interviews.

During a 25-year career of documentary-making, Theroux has explored topics from the world of neo-Nazi cults to the Westboro Baptist Church, and has sat down with figures such as Jimmy Savile and “Tiger King” Joe Exotic.

More guests for the upcoming series will be announced in due course.

The series will be executive produced by Arron Fellows, with Tom Barrow acting as director and Emma Whitehead as producer.

Clare Sillery, head of commissioning for documentaries, history and religion, added: “Louis is one of the most distinctive voices in broadcasting and his unique interview style, warmth and curiosity help bring out incredible life stories from those he meets.